Virtue signaling elites are White supremacists
To the Editor: The people to whom we have given the title “elite” tell us that requiring ID cards to vote is racist. Apparently, a simple — albeit annoying — duty that every White person can do is beyond the capability of an Abenaki like me, first generation of his line born off the reservation.
The people to whom we have given the title “elite” tell us that math itself is racist; this concept is taught in Oregon schools. While at age 2 I had the same proficiency with integral calculus as the average 2-year-old White kid, apparently, only the White kid will gain such proficiency, making calculus is beyond the capability of an Abenaki like me.
The people to whom we have given the title “elite” tell us that the SATs are racist. The SATs are a test of proficiency in math and the English language. Apparently, the ability to master English is as far beyond the capability of an Abenaki like me as math is, and my memory of scoring in the 95th percentile must be false.
If the statements above are true, it does not take racist Aristotelian logic to reach this conclusion: the people to whom we have given the title “elite” are telling us that the White race is truly superior! Maybe there’s a second conclusion. Maybe we need to stop giving people the title of “elite.” Their words can be highly discouraging for an Abenaki like me.
RON M’SADOQUES
Raymond