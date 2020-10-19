Higher taxes won’t help my family
To the Editor: In the last two years, Senator Jeanne Dietsch has failed our family with her votes and her words.
Dietsch is in favor of income taxes. She has proposed a 6.2% tax hike on 32,000 wage earners, called for a broad-based income tax for the state, and called for the business tax cuts of 2015 and 2017 to be revoked. How does this mindset of taxation help our families?
In June during a committee hearing, Dietsch said, “This idea of parental choice, that’s great if the parent is well-educated.” Further, “If the dad’s a carpenter, and you want to become a carpenter, then yes — listen to your dad.”
So according to Dietsch, parents are not fit to decide what’s best for their children when it comes to their education. Is she suggesting the government is?
This elitist statement isn’t an accident. In July 2018 Dietsch writes, “I earned a policy degree from that fancy school in Cambridge.” Her attitude towards those who haven’t earned a degree is sickening. It isn’t representative of our district and has no place in New Hampshire.
On November 3rd I am voting for Denise Ricciardi for state Senate. Denise has lived here for nearly four decades, has volunteered for more than 20 organizations, built a business, believes in family choice, protecting our children, lower taxes, and upholding our rights and traditions. Denise is the woman for the job. I am asking you to give Denise Ricciardi a chance to represent our community and state.
BILLIE-JEAN GREENE
Greenfield