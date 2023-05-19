To the Editor: Executive Councilors Joseph Kenney and David Wheeler proposed removing the historical marker placed near the Concord birthplace of labor leader, civil libertarian and Communist Elizabeth Gurley Flynn. “It’s not part of my history,” Kenney said.
Councilor Kenney’s reaction demonstrates either a misunderstanding of the historical marker program or, more problematically, a desire to erase portions of our history that he finds inconvenient. There are choices Flynn made in her career with which I have difficulty, but my hope is that people would strive to learn from her whole life of acting on her beliefs — blemishes and triumphs alike — rather than pretend it didn’t happen.
The intent of the historical marker program is, after all, educational rather than honorific. Reviewing the list of markers, I find commemorations of events that I wish had not happened, but I desire more information rather than less. To give one example, #59 memorializes the location where Rogers’ Rangers camped after their “destruction” of the Abenaki village of St. Francis, Quebec, on Oct. 4, 1759. A fuller transmission of the facts would report that the Rangers massacred around 200 people, mostly women and children. That atrocity, and all the Rangers did, for ill and for good, is also part of our history and should be remembered.
So let’s learn from our shared story, all of it: Elizabeth Gurley Flynn, Rogers’ Rangers, 279 other people, places and events on the markers, and more that will be commemorated in the years to come.
