History was made in NH but you may well have missed it
To the Editor: Something historic happened in New Hampshire this year. A third openly transgender candidate was elected to the state House of Representatives! With all the news making election events happening around the country, the election of Stacie-Marie Laughton to the House, Hillsborough County District 31, was missed by many LGBTQ organizations and the media.
Stacie-Marie may be familiar to many of you. In 2012, she was the first out transgender elected official in New Hampshire and is believed to be the first out transgender person elected to a state legislature anywhere in the United States. Stacie-Marie rescinded her election before taking the oath of office back then due to legal issues that she has since resolved.
In 2019, Stacie-Marie ran for the office of selectman in Nashua. She won that election and last year ran for a state representative again. She won one of the three District 31 seats. Last week, Stacie-Marie took the oath of office and finally became one of New Hampshire’s 400 state representatives.
Representative Laughton takes her seat alongside Representatives Lisa Bunker and Gerri Cannon. This makes New Hampshire the first state to have three openly tansgender legislators sitting in the State House.
REP. GERRI CANNON
Somersworth