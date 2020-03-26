American history worth remembering
To the Editor: Why do people have a small view of the American Revolution?
I am glad that there are some people who are willing to share how their family brought a strong perspective to the pre-revolutionary war.
Although I agree with author Serena Zabin about the position of Americans’ place in British society, and there is one thing I would like to add to the events that fueled the Revolution.
In 1765, the British parliament passed the Stamp Act; this was in order to raise 60,000 a year in America. They felt Americans were strong enough financially to afford it.
It was the first direct tax that was placed on the American colonies. But it affected many areas of colonial society that were both powerful and the most vocal. That included lawyers, publishers, merchants, ship owners, the East India Company and probably the fishing industry. It also affected people that were speculators and people who liked to sit around and play cards.
Patrick Henry, Samuel Adams, and James Otis all attempted to organize efforts to repeal the Stamp Act, because it was taxation without representation. And the stickler was the fact that the Brits issued a brutal form of punishment for anyone who didn’t follow the new law.
So, the Stamp Act sparked such a rebellion between the Americans and the British that it erupted in massacre, led to the dumping of tea in Boston Harbor, and eventually started the American Revolution. Bad divorce? That’s what happens when you betray.
ALLISON DORRINGTON
N. River Road, Manchester