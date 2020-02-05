Costly health care bills
To the Editor: As a former alderman in the City of Manchester, I heard regularly from constituents who had unforeseen medical conditions and received the necessary treatment only to be saddled with an expensive bill because the insurance company refused to pay for some or all of the services that were provided. In all of the plans proposed in Congress, this practice would end. Patients won’t have to pay any more money for out-of-network emergency visits/care and other services such as anesthesiology than they would at an in-network provider.
Both sides need to stop finding someone to blame and start focusing on who they want to help, which should be the patients. To do that, they need to prioritize patients and those health care professionals who are doing the work on the front lines saving lives. They need to pass a bill that does not put the government in the position of setting the rate for medical procedures but instead includes a way for billing disputes to be decided independently between the doctors and the insurance companies and prevents the patients from being on the receiving end of an astronomical medical bill threatening their financial solvency. A study from USA/Perry-Undem Poll shows that half of American’s have received a surprise billing, now is the time to do the right thing and create a fair and balanced system for patients right here in New Hampshire.
Nick Pappas
Auburn