Hitler’s big lies left Germany in ruins, seek truth instead
To the Editor: Four score and a dozen years ago I was born in Manchester. I left here with a certificate signed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, commissioning me to serve my country. I became what a future president called a “loser.”
My first assignment was Munich, Germany, where I spent most of three decades. My children grew up there. When I first saw the city it was a pile of rubble, the result of a failed insurrection that a madman once incited.
In October 1962, I flew a B-52 loaded with nuclear weapons. Mine was one of hundreds airborne at any given time to encourage Nikita Khrushchev to withdraw his missiles from Cuba. We could burn Mother Russia to cinders. Khrushchev knew that if President John F. Kennedy ordered us to do so, we would. Such is the awesome power of the president of the United States. We must choose our presidents carefully!
In 1970, I commanded special detachments in Vietnam and Thailand. Of Vietnam, I will only say that John Kerry and John McCain were heroes, and whoever thinks otherwise is wrong.
I returned to Munich after Vietnam. The rubble had long been cleared away, save for one building left as a reminder that this beautiful city spawned the greatest crime mankind has known. I know how it happened: a big lie, that Jews were to blame for everything. It was incessantly told by Hitler, relentlessly repeated by his co-conspirators, and eagerly accepted by ubiquitous deplorables throughout Germany.