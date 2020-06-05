Hold Israel accountable
To the Editor: If Israel annexes more Palestinian land, anticipate a violent uprising. Already, the head of the Israeli Occupation Forces has sent additional troops into the West Bank. Moreover, If Netanyahu takes more Palestinian land, any hope for two states vanishes.
Palestinians desire freedom of movement, access to clean water, and an end to settler violence against them and their children. Palestinian farmers seek an end to the destruction of their animals and olive trees by settlers and the military. Palestinians want an end to an apartheid system which forces them to use separate sidewalks and roads, and to have to pass through dehumanizing checkpoints. Having seen it first-hand, I can attest to its “othering” of Palestinians who often are held up at such checkpoints that forces many Palestinians to rise early and have to wait in line for one or more hours in order to get to work, to school, to a health clinic or to visit a relative.
Is there any viable solution to this long-standing dilemma? Yes, I think Israel’s government and its military must be held accountable for their illegal and immoral actions. First, cut off all military assistance until Israel abides by international law. Israel must end its brutal military occupation as this is the source of much of the conflict. It must stop its dehumanization of the Palestinian people just as America must stop doing the same to Black and Brown people in this country and overseas.
WILLIAM THOMAS
Auburn