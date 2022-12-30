To the Editor: There’s been a lot of talk in the news about the student loan forgiveness program proposed by President Joe Biden. There’s a lot at stake for my family as I have one son who graduated last year from college, and another in his senior year of college. $20,000 forgiven could go a long way.
Yet, keep the $20,000. It’s a headline-stealing sideshow. It would help, but when you owe more than $100,000, keep it. Besides, I agree with the detractors who say it’s not only expensive but unfair. We knew very well what we were getting into.
What is more appealing, however, are two other provisions that don’t get any attention. First, the minimum payment would drop from 10% of “discretionary income” to 5%. The Department of Education defines discretionary income as anything over the poverty level, which is a laughable $27,000 or so. Under this formula, our minimum payment is still far higher than any other debt except our mortgage. This plan would cut the minimum payment in half. It’ll take longer to repay the debt, but at least we can better budget for it.
The second provision is more nebulous but hopefully more important: a pledge to hold universities accountable for tuition increases that far outpace inflation. What that will look like, your guess is as good as mine, but I think this is something everyone can agree on — tuition costs and increases are out of control.
Let’s not throw the baby out with the bath water. Lose the expense debt cancellation, but keep the other parts that have merit.