To the Editor: A writer’s strike in Hollywood? But why? The same people funneling billions into the coffers of Democrat politicians and reelecting Marxists like Gavin Newsom and Nancy Pelosi — the politicians telling us that the rest of the world is entitled to our tax dollars — don’t seem as generous with their own.
Seems the studio bosses want to cut staffing levels, extend work hours and cap the pay of their writers and set workers. This after making Los Angeles so expensive that many movies about America need to be filmed in Canada or elsewhere, like in dreaded right-to-work “Red States” like Georgia.
And when I say “studio bosses”, this current labor dispute is primarily fueled by streaming productions, like Amazon Prime, owned by Washington Post owner and billionaire Jeff Bezos. Bezos hyperfunds Democrats every election, uses his paper and media presence to propagandize on their behalf, and uses his money to lobby for higher taxes for the American working class.
But when his Amazon warehouse workers wanted to unionize and collectively bargain recently, Bezos also fought against the working class then, as he fights against rank-and-file Hollywood staff writers today.
Actions always speak louder than words, and none speak more loudly today than those of the professional hypocrite class like Bezos on our Left Coast.