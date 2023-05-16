Hollywood’s actions say more than their words

To the Editor: A writer’s strike in Hollywood? But why? The same people funneling billions into the coffers of Democrat politicians and reelecting Marxists like Gavin Newsom and Nancy Pelosi — the politicians telling us that the rest of the world is entitled to our tax dollars — don’t seem as generous with their own.

