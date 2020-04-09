Homeless camp eyesore
To the Editor: Driving on Interstate 293 through downtown Manchester I can’t help but notice the large homeless encampment on the shores of the Merrimack River strewn with trash. Where is the human waste going?
Travelers and tourists visiting Manchester and onto other sites in New Hampshire pass through this corridor. It is their first impression of Manchester. Although truly sympathetic to those who are not homeless by choice, the city has programs to help those in need. Many choose not to take advantage.
It’s not acceptable to allow people to simply place tents wherever they deem it’s appropriate. All citizens of Manchester pay high taxes and deserve better.
Manchester is promoted as the flagship city for new business development in our state. City leaders are constantly looking to maintain and increase the technology footprint in the city with good paying jobs that attract young people who will settle in the community and contribute to the tax base. First impressions are important.
What progressive company would visit Manchester and come away feeling “this is where we want to be.” The solutions are not easy but simply allowing people to do as they please is not an answer.
KELLY MORGAN
Pleasant Pond Way Manchester