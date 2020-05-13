Trashing Manchester

To the Editor: I am beyond enraged that the homeless situation in the city of Manchester has reached the point it has! The rail trail is trashed, people have been observed openly urinating in public, just to name a few problems — plus many more cases of crime. I have lived here for 37 years and never have I ever seen this kind of a mess! As a taxpayer in Manchester I would like to know what Major Joyce Craig intends to do to stop this?

Obviously these people don’t care anything about what they do to this city. As the mayor, Craig needs to step up the cleaning of these areas by the Highway Department. Official notice needs to be handed to the people in these camps that they are responsible for keeping those areas clean. They need to also be reminded that the food they are receiving could be stopped at any time if they fail to comply. I don’t want to hear about their problems — they need to do their part to keep this city clean or suffer the consequences. I am tired of seeing good people trying to help these people to no avail. Craig needs to take action and do it soon!

The time has come that the taxpayers of Manchester take their city back once and for all. Now Mayor Craig must do her part!

DEBORAH STARIN

Varney Street, Manchester

Monday, May 11, 2020
Sunday, May 10, 2020
Friday, May 08, 2020
Thursday, May 07, 2020
Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Monday, May 04, 2020
Sunday, May 03, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Utility rebates due

To the editor: When the price of oil went way up a few years ago, we consumers were hit with numerous “surcharges” including one approved by the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) for electric companies. Today, oil prices are at all time lows. Why are the companies, including the electric com…

Friday, May 01, 2020