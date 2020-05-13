Trashing Manchester
To the Editor: I am beyond enraged that the homeless situation in the city of Manchester has reached the point it has! The rail trail is trashed, people have been observed openly urinating in public, just to name a few problems — plus many more cases of crime. I have lived here for 37 years and never have I ever seen this kind of a mess! As a taxpayer in Manchester I would like to know what Major Joyce Craig intends to do to stop this?
Obviously these people don’t care anything about what they do to this city. As the mayor, Craig needs to step up the cleaning of these areas by the Highway Department. Official notice needs to be handed to the people in these camps that they are responsible for keeping those areas clean. They need to also be reminded that the food they are receiving could be stopped at any time if they fail to comply. I don’t want to hear about their problems — they need to do their part to keep this city clean or suffer the consequences. I am tired of seeing good people trying to help these people to no avail. Craig needs to take action and do it soon!
The time has come that the taxpayers of Manchester take their city back once and for all. Now Mayor Craig must do her part!
DEBORAH STARIN
Varney Street, Manchester