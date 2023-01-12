Homelessness is a choice

To the Editor: While I don’t necessarily agree with Peter Arel’s conclusion that uncontrolled homeless populations will lead to anarchy, I do agree with his statement in his January 11 letter that “homeless people are homeless because they choose to be.”

Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Monday, January 09, 2023
Sunday, January 08, 2023
Friday, January 06, 2023