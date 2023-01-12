To the Editor: While I don’t necessarily agree with Peter Arel’s conclusion that uncontrolled homeless populations will lead to anarchy, I do agree with his statement in his January 11 letter that “homeless people are homeless because they choose to be.”
I am tired of hearing people say that the government does not do enough for the homeless. The government does more than enough. Any homeless person who really, seriously wants to become a functioning member of society can do so.
The state offers free shelter, free food, free clothes, substance use disorder treatment, and everything else that a homeless person could reasonably need in order to get back on their feet, if they wanted to. The problem is that your average chronically homeless person has no burning desire to get back on their feet. They would prefer to spend their money on drugs as they live in a tent in the woods.
Most homeless people have family and other social support nets, but they’ve burned their bridges because an addict would steal from his mother’s purse to buy another gram. They get kicked out of shelters and rehab programs because they won’t stop shooting up.
At the end of the day, the state has given any and all homeless persons access to everything they reasonably need to get back to a normal life. But you can’t force someone to get help if they don’t want to help themselves. And almost every homeless person in this state has no desire to help themselves.