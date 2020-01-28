Honest firearms debate
To the Editor: Gun violence is a serious issue. But as we saw at the State House this week, opponents of gun violence prevention measures are unwilling to debate the issue seriously.
Advocates for universal background checks and waiting periods between purchase and delivery of a firearm have expressed willingness to work with gun rights advocates and Governor Sununu to build consensus. Given America’s school shooting and gun violence epidemic, the stakes are too high to continue down our current path.
Rather than debate the merits of background checks and waiting periods at public hearings held this week, gun rights advocates instead employed the type of false, inflammatory rhetoric often wielded by President Trump, even repeating his debunked claims about violence in Chicago and other urban cities.
Ironically, Chicago just ended its third consecutive year of double-digit homicide decreases and the Republican governor of Illinois, after seeing the positive effects of initiatives to curb gun violence in his state, led efforts to expand the Illinois waiting period law last year.
Background checks are supported by most gun owners and are a proven tool to keep guns from dangerous individuals. Waiting periods are effective in reducing suicide, the second leading cause of death among young people in New Hampshire.
Last year, Governor Sununu took a dismissive approach in vetoing similar legislation with little explanation. Granite Staters deserve better. It’s time for an honest debate about access to firearms.
Rep. Michael Abbott
Hinsdale