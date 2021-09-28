Hooksett officials shirking duty to keep students safe
To the Editor: If Hooksett were to build a school, would the school board disregard the safety components of the structural plans proposed by top architects and engineers? What if they decided not to include some support beams that the engineers indicated are crucial for safety? Imagine comments like, “We’re not architects/engineers but we’ve decided that we don’t need this level of precaution. Other towns may need to follow universally accepted building safety protocols; but Hooksett is unique.”
Welcome to a masking discussion with the Hooksett School Board. Many sentences start with, “I’m not an epidemiologist/doctor but...” Then they justify their manipulation of data to suit optional masking. Not a single member of the school board has the qualifications to offer a dissenting opinion from leading state and national epidemiologists. Yet they have the audacity to speak with expert authority on masking safety.
Hooksett School Board Chairperson Gregory Martakos has discouraged parents from communicating concerns, and has complained that the masking issues are too time-consuming and prevent the board from moving on.
Nothing should be more sacred than the board’s duty to keep children safe. Mr. Martakos, Superintendent William Rearick, and five of the six other board members are making school inaccessible and unsafe. Transparency is a problem and they refuse to allow an automatic triggering of a masking mandate when the threshold is reached on the data they claim to be using. Their failure to acknowledge their professional limitations by deferring to infectious disease experts endangers children and the entire community.
