Horn’s tirades
To the Editor: The tirades of Jennifer Horn are getting increasingly unbearable. Why doesn’t she just declare herself to be a Democrat?. . She is much more in line with their platform and values than the Republican party. She spares no energy trying to malign our President and his untiring defense of our Constitution and its protections for our people.
Her current gleeful remarks on the defeat of Republican candidates Steve Negron, Corky Messner, and Matt Mowers, call into question not only her party allegiance, but her integrity. Perhaps the question raised above has its own answer: why would the Democrats want a person so intent on undermining their party either?
KATHY SOUZA
Belmont St., Manchester