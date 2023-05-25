House was right to ditch anti-immigration $1.4M

To the Editor: As the religious leaders from many traditions of the Granite State Organizing Project Clergy Caucus, we believe that every person is made in the image of God and deserves dignity and justice. This belief drives us to stand with undocumented people, like essential workers, “Dreamers,” and agricultural workers.

Thursday, May 25, 2023
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Monday, May 22, 2023
Sunday, May 21, 2023

Letter: If you don't like zoning you do have options

To the Editor: A recent article in CTExaminer characterized the issue perfectly: "... at the behest of paid lobbyists and 'hive minded' salaried pro-development advocates, there is a strong and powerful effort to usurp the authority of your local planning and zoning commission. Several Bills…