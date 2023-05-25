To the Editor: As the religious leaders from many traditions of the Granite State Organizing Project Clergy Caucus, we believe that every person is made in the image of God and deserves dignity and justice. This belief drives us to stand with undocumented people, like essential workers, “Dreamers,” and agricultural workers.
In recent years, we’ve seen countless examples of policies and rhetoric that dehumanize and devalue immigrants. We have seen families separated, children put in cages, and essential workers denied basic protections during a global pandemic. As people of faith, we cannot stand by and watch as these injustices continue.
This is why we are proud that the N.H. House of Representatives removed the $1.4 million for the Northern Border Alliance from their version of the budget. This bipartisan effort is a step in the right direction toward creating a more just and compassionate immigration system.
We are disappointed that the state Senate rejected this humane, bipartisan measure and returned this harmful funding to their version of the budget. We urge our senators to listen to the people of New Hampshire who spoke out against this funding. We urge you to respect the dignity and humanity of all our immigrant neighbors. We pray for our senators to be good leaders, but we will keep speaking out for the dignity of all immigrants in New Hampshire.
Our immigration system is closer than ever to getting real, long-lasting changes, and we can’t settle for anything less.
