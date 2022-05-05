To the Editor: It will never be possible for me to understand abortionists, but I don’t have any difficulty understanding their motives. We would all like to have total freedom from the consequence of our decisions. None of us are so very unlike, in that respect.
It’s just that the murder of an innocent can not be justified by a rebranding. I understand that there are other issues involved but calling an abortion a medical decision is, in the majority of cases, just as insane as saying that demonic possession is therapeutic.
I would rather people be forthright with themselves, and say aloud what they are trying to unconsciously escape — I am willfully choosing to murder a precious little life rather than be bothered with my responsibilities.
At least, that would be honest.
But if you have to lie to yourselves, I hope that you are not also one of those people who insists that their personal choice does not apply to vaccinations, freedom of speech, gun ownership, or the parent’s right to guide their children’s education.
If you insist on your right to end an independent life, but deny your fellow citizens their right to make more just and moral decisions, you are a self-centered hypocrite, with a dangerously skewed sense of right and wrong.