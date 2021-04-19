How about answers that are safe for student athletes?
To the Editor: I’ve already written on this issue, but I can’t sit here and let Dennis Ducharme be heard without speaking up. His April 11 letter to the editor missed all the points. I will not question my intuition (and the independent health experts I read) again on the crazy “pandemic” response because of my view being in the minority, if the majority is made up of nonsensical individuals like Mr. Ducharme.
“Finding answers that please everyone?!” How about answers that are safe for the athletes?
Coach Brad Keyes taught his team to take a stand for their convictions. He did not support running in a mask. It is not safe. And he taught his team integrity. He didn’t lie to them that it is safe, and he didn’t tell them to disobey the rules by letting the mask slip at the start of the race. Coach Keyes is a hero in my book.
“If this were a story about a coach standing up for his team because a rule was applied wrongly to them, he would deserve your support,” Ducharme wrote. How about Coach Keyes deserves a medal because he refused to enforce a dangerous rule on his athletes? Teaching his kids to “persevere” through these circumstances might lead to their death!
Coach Keyes is an experienced runner and coach. He knows exactly what he took a stand on, and he took the stand with integrity. We don’t need Mr. Ducharme’s bat and ball because he’s playing the wrong game.
SHARON LEE
Bristol