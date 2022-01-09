To the Editor: On Dec. 26, the Union Leader announced that its 2021 Citizen of the Year was Dr Joanne Conroy, the president and CEO of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health. The article goes on to explain that this choice was made, in part, because Conroy “took a risk” when she imposed a vaccine requirement on the state’s largest employer.
I find it stunning that you would honor someone who imposes a mandate and threatens to fire dedicated, long-serving health care workers who have ethical objections or medical reservations to a COVID vaccine.
It is understandable that anyone with a conscience ought to have qualms over the use of vaccines developed from the fetal tissue of aborted children. People also have legitimate concerns over the disproportionate number of deaths and adverse reactions associated with the reception of an experimental vaccine.
It is outrageous that someone who has no respect for the right of conscience, like Conroy, is poised to become the CEO of yet another health care conglomerate, should the Attorney General approve the acquisition of Catholic Medical Center by Dartmouth-Hitchcock.
Many Catholics find it unconscionable that the religious freedoms of employees at Catholic Medical Center may be threatened and eliminated, along with their jobs, for refusing to follow Conroy’s arbitrary edict.
Medical treatment is a personal decision. No one should be forced, under threat of losing their livelihood, to receive an injection without their informed consent.