To the Editor: As a mother, grandmother and retired educator, I have been shocked, saddened, and frustrated by the increasing frequency of the murder of our children and teachers at school and the cruel and heartless dismissal of it as a problem by Republican lawmakers.
After last Thursday’s threatened school shooting at Portsmouth High School, the realization that it could happen here in our own state hit home. New Hampshire ranks 39th in gun law strength. The majority of school shootings happen in states with weak gun laws.
During the following weekend — one plagued nationwide by gun violence — the GOP potential presidential candidates, including our governor, flocked to the NRA convention. Speaker after speaker promised there would be no gun regulation on their watch. They promised to defend the 2nd Amendment, except apparently the part about “a well-regulated militia.”
Assault rifles are weapons of war designed to quickly kill as many people as possible. It took an unregulated individual (not a militia) with an unregulated assault rifle (not a musket) 14 minutes to kill three children and three staff members in the Nashville school shooting.
Our forefathers would be horrified at what the NRA, the gun industry and Republican lawmakers, with the help of the courts, have done to this amendment for the sake of profit and power. How long are we going to put up with this?