Letter: How many more illegal immigrants are killers?

To the Editor:

Today's Union Leader details the arrest of a notorious Brazilian murderer who has been living and working in New Hampshire for several years.

How many of the acknowledged 15,000 other illegal aliens living and working here have been tracked down or properly vetted? I would like an answer, please.

MARY ANN KOBBS
Pollard Road, Nashua