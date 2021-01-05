How much voter fraud do you consider acceptable?
To the Editor: As a lifelong Republican and a former state representative I am troubled by some of the rhetoric coming from some in the local broadcast media. I have two questions for some of these pundits and for some colleagues. How much voter fraud is OK? How many legitimate votes is it OK to nullify with a vote cast fraudulently?
Thwarting discussion of this problem only creates doubt in election results and needs to be looked at in a non-partisan way. Agree or disagree with a person’s opinion, they must be allowed to speak. And the petulant attitude of both sides is not a welcome sight to many of the voters who want the problem solved.
Granted, New Hampshire elections are clean compared to other states thanks to folks who volunteer to serve at the polls. New Hampshire can set the example to the doubt that is plaguing the process nationally, Republicans have an opportunity to move forward if they stand together. This issue divides the party and regular folks nationwide.
The answer to the questions is zero. No one should lose their vote in any way much less fraud.
WIN HUTCHINSON
Orange Street, Manchester