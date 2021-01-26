How Republicans and Democrats are different

To the Editor: If a Republican doesn’t like guns, he doesn’t buy one. If a Democrat doesn’t like guns, he wants all guns outlawed.

If a Republican is a vegetarian, he doesn’t eat meat. If a Democrat is a vegetarian, he wants all meat products banned for everyone.

If a Republican is homosexual, he just leads his life. If a Democrat is homosexual, he demands legislated respect.

If a Republican is down-and-out, he thinks about how to better his situation. A Democrat wonders who is going to take care of him.

If a Republican doesn’t like a talk show host, he switches channels. Democrats demand that those they don’t like be shut down.

If a Republican is a non-believer, he doesn’t go to church. A Democrat non-believer wants any mention of God and religion silenced.

If a Republican decides he needs health care, he goes about shopping for it, or may choose a job that provides it. A Democrat demands that the rest of us pay for his.

If a Republican is concerned with oil dependence, he limits his energy use and looks for alternative energy sources. A Democrat will demand that no one use any oil.

If a Republican reads this, he’ll forward it so his friends can have a good laugh. A Democrat will delete it and say it’s racist because he’s offended.

DARREN DEMERS

Weare

Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Monday, January 25, 2021
Sunday, January 24, 2021
Friday, January 22, 2021
Thursday, January 21, 2021
Wednesday, January 20, 2021