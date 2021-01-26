How Republicans and Democrats are different
To the Editor: If a Republican doesn’t like guns, he doesn’t buy one. If a Democrat doesn’t like guns, he wants all guns outlawed.
If a Republican is a vegetarian, he doesn’t eat meat. If a Democrat is a vegetarian, he wants all meat products banned for everyone.
If a Republican is homosexual, he just leads his life. If a Democrat is homosexual, he demands legislated respect.
If a Republican is down-and-out, he thinks about how to better his situation. A Democrat wonders who is going to take care of him.
If a Republican doesn’t like a talk show host, he switches channels. Democrats demand that those they don’t like be shut down.
If a Republican is a non-believer, he doesn’t go to church. A Democrat non-believer wants any mention of God and religion silenced.
If a Republican decides he needs health care, he goes about shopping for it, or may choose a job that provides it. A Democrat demands that the rest of us pay for his.
If a Republican is concerned with oil dependence, he limits his energy use and looks for alternative energy sources. A Democrat will demand that no one use any oil.
If a Republican reads this, he’ll forward it so his friends can have a good laugh. A Democrat will delete it and say it’s racist because he’s offended.
DARREN DEMERS
Weare