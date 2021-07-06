How Sununu will destroy the NH Advantage
To the Editor: Gov. Chris Sununu has signed HB 154, another bill that allows your tax dollars to go to crony developers to fund their pet, low-income/high-density projects, which then get tax deferred up to 9 years, while aforementioned developers reap the profits from the rentals.
Single-family homeowners get to pick up the extra tax burden when police, fire, EMT, and school services need expansion.
The Housing Appeals Board, approved by the Governor, consists of three realtor/developers and has already taken away your right to zoning and planning in your towns.
The goal of these ‘new urbanists’ is to outlaw single-family zoning.
What this practice will do if allowed to continue, is to destroy the NH Advantage of low crime, low taxes, low unemployment numbers.
When density increases, so does traffic and crime. Just look at Conway, NH as an example.
There is nothing in the NH Constitution that allows for this type of redistribution of your tax dollars to chosen businesses, nor does it allow for the state to encourage, let alone mandate, any type of housing, by rewarding them with public money.
What’s next, funding cars for those who can’t afford them?
When will the residents of NH have had enough?
JANE AITKEN
Bedford