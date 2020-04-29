Time to get back to work
To the Editor: There is good reason to believe we could put our workforce up to age 59 that is in good health back to work immediately with little danger. Recent statistics show a very low death rate up to the age.
In Massachusetts through Sunday, April 26, there were 2,899 deaths from the coronavirus, none of them in the under-20 age group, only one in the under-30 age group and seven more in the 30-to-40 age group (masslive.com).
Our young people are already holding up to the coronavirus. This means that we can return our kids to school in the fall without concern for their well-being and the under-40 age group back to work immediately. For the very small number of under-40 people who are known to be at risk, we can seek to identify them and, without consequence to them, allow them to quarantine as they see fit.
For those in the 40-to-59 age range, there is a small element of risk, so it would be important to review their health status to determine if they are in good enough health to stand up to the virus.
So let us get our economy up and running again. We can look at who is vulnerable to the coronavirus and protect them.
BRAD LANE
Swanzey