Letter: How to milk a cash cow is Donald Trump's savvy
Mar 26, 2023

How to milk a cow

To the Editor:

So Donald Trump tells us that he will be arrested on a Tuesday.

"Unfair! Unfair!! Take your country back!!!" he says and his fans send him $1.5 million.

He does not get arrested on Tuesday, but he does keep the money.

When the greatest Republican and our greatest president said, "You can fool some of the people all of the time," he hit the nail on the head.

ADRIAN GARBACZ
Derry