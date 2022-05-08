Letter: How twisted is this? May 8, 2022 56 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save How twisted is this?To the Editor: Here’s hypocrisy at its best:2021: Mask up and get the shot. “Vaccine mandates now!”2022: “My body, my choice!”To quote a protester’s sign in front of the Supreme Court on May 3, “Not every ejaculation requires a last name.” How twisted is that logic?I say if you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime.DARREN DEMERSWeare Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Friday, May 06, 2022 Letter: Loeb revelations story was absolutely necessary William Loeb story was absolutely necessary Thursday, May 05, 2022 Letter: How about more honesty in the branding of abortion More honesty in the branding of abortion Letter: Loeb story was too detailed Too many Loeb details Letter: NH schools suffer when Edelblut goes to work NH schools suffer when Edelblut goes to work Wednesday, May 04, 2022 Letter: Shurtleff is Alton's man for all seasons Shurtleff is Alton’s man for all seasons Letter: Politics not justice evident in Roe v. Wade shift Politics not justice are behind abortion shift Letter: Thank heavens for Dr. Edelblut's steady hand I thank heavens for Edelblut’s leadership Tuesday, May 03, 2022 Letter: What is being done to secure our borders? What is being done to secure our borders? Letter: Sunday's headline Sunday’s headline Letter: State Senate suffers from reefer madness Senate’s reefer madness Load more {{flag}} {{title}} {{byline}} 1 min to consume {{summary}} Most Popular Letter: Leftist teachers, unions are driving mediocrity Letter: Thought police in NH to keep teachers in line Letter: Loeb story was too detailed Letter: What is being done to secure our borders? Letter: How about more honesty in the branding of abortion Letter: Let's hope Biden lasts until the next election Letter: You can't locked them up, so vote them out Letter: Thank heavens for Dr. Edelblut's steady hand Letter: Shurtleff is Alton's man for all seasons Letter: Rep. Pappas is dedicated advocate for NH Editorial Cartoon: Chip Bok Editorial Cartoon: Bob Gorrell Editorial Cartoon: Gary Varvel Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Editorial Cartoon: Chip Bok Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Follow this section Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Syndicated Columns Sunday, May 08, 2022 Mona Charen: Climate catastrophists need to chill Kathleen Sullivan: No, Sununu is not pro-choice Jonah Goldberg: Twitter used to correct the narrative. Now it writes the narrative Friday, May 06, 2022 John Stossel: Home theft Wednesday, May 04, 2022 Patrick J. Buchanan: Are Biden Democrats holding a losing hand? Load more {{title}} 1 min to consume Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT