How twisted is this?

To the Editor: Here’s hypocrisy at its best:

2021: Mask up and get the shot. “Vaccine mandates now!”

2022: “My body, my choice!”

To quote a protester’s sign in front of the Supreme Court on May 3, “Not every ejaculation requires a last name.” How twisted is that logic?

I say if you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime.

DARREN DEMERS

Weare

Friday, May 06, 2022
