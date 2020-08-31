How would Trump handle the next pandemic?

To the Editor: The Republican National Convention has shown how Donald Trump’s supporters see him — as keeping promises (replacing Obamacare? building the Wall? rebuilding infrastructure?), as a strong “law-and-order” leader (“dominating” the streets — except in Charlottesville).

They say cops have gunned down Whites as well as Blacks, so the George Floyd incident was overblown. They say since the virus kills mostly old people, it’s “a lot less severe” than initially feared — no reason to shut down bars or mass gatherings, or to wear masks.

They dismiss as “irrelevant” aspects of Trump’s character that make him unfit for office. They say we should take his bullying and lying with a grain of salt. All politicians lie, they say. Evangelicals overlook his moral lapses since he opposes abortion.

But let’s see the facts. Trump has shattered the norms of presidential behavior with racist tweets and divisive policies, taking lying to a new level, using federal agencies to advance personal interests, appointing corrupt “interim” officials, decrying the press as “enemy of the people”, undermining confidence in government agencies, science and the validity of our votes.

His delay, then denial of any responsibility, in addressing the pandemic cost many thousands of lives that might have been spared had he displayed the leadership expected of a president. And his inaction brought the economy, which had been continuing its Barack Obama growth, to its knees.

Yet he says he is our protector. How would he handle the next pandemic?

DON NOLTE

Exeter

Monday, August 31, 2020
Sunday, August 30, 2020
Friday, August 28, 2020
Thursday, August 27, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Drought shows U.S. energy policy needs tending

To the Editor: My family plants a vegetable garden each summer and this year was no different than any other. We gathered our tools, planted our seeds and waited. Unfortunately, this year’s garden was disappointing. We had a few cherry tomatoes and some scraggly looking cucumbers, but our be…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Drinking the Democrat Kool-Aid

To the Editor:  I had to laugh at an op-ed in Monday’s edition of the Union Leader written by two high school students from Londonderry and Timberlane. These students were invited guests of the New Hampshire Democrat Party at the recent national convention.

Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Tuesday, August 25, 2020