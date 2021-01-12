I know what it’s like to cower on the floor in the darkness
To the Editor: In the aftermath of the attack on the Capitol, many wonder if children will be traumatized by the images they saw on TV. I wonder if they were thinking what I was thinking.
Like them, I’ve hidden under a table or behind a door many times, because in school that’s what we do. As a paraeducator, I’ve spent time on the floor in the corner of a room comforting students who asked fearfully, “Is this a drill or is it real?” For a few minutes, we don’t know for sure. It is scary, even traumatic for some.
We do this so that we might have a chance to survive an attack on our school. So, watching the events unfold in the chamber, seeing Rep. Annie Kuster on the floor, is horrifying because this is the exact scenario that we prepare for at school.
We do this so that adults may exercise their right to carry a firearm. Our government values this right over the mental health and physical safety of our students. So if you want to know how this horrific event is affecting your child, start with this, “How do you feel when you’re hiding under a table?”
CAROL DeSTEFANO
Greenland