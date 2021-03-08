HR1 dilutes rights
To the Editor: I want to reply to the writer from Dover who is so upset about the rights of the people of the Granite State. I applaud her right and her willingness to advocate for her side.
I wonder if she supports the Democratic Party’s “For the People “ HR1 bill.
This bill will enable absentee voting for all citizens, allow online voter registration, prohibit states from maintaining up-to-date voter rolls, allow ballot harvesting and let mail-in ballots be counted up to 10 days after the election date. It would prohibit states from blocking early voting which denies voters the right to be informed up to Election Day and prohibit voter ID. It would mandate anyone with a driver’s license or receiving any form of public assistance be automatically added to the voter rolls regardless of NH citizenship.
The essence of HR 1 takes away the rights of states to run their own elections and gives it to the federal government.
What good will any other right that we as NH citizens enjoy be when our most basic right to vote will be so diluted that it will be meaningless?
GUY LAPLANTE
Derry