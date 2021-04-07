Hudson Logistics Center is what town voted for
To the Editor: Hudson was short-listed by Pratt & Whitney (P&W) for a 600,000 square foot logistics center. P&W decided to locate in Londonderry. They preferred Hudson, but it would have required a variance to exceed the 38-foot building height.
The Hudson Planning Board unanimously voted to pursue a height increase and in 2017 Hudson voters overwhelmingly (70% Yes to 30% No) passed a 50-foot height for several undeveloped industrially zoned parcels, including the 375-acre Green Meadow Golf Course.
Hillwood Enterprises’ Hudson Logistics Center proposes three buildings at Green Meadow Golf, two occupied by Amazon. Amazon will create 1,400 new direct jobs offering full health insurance benefits, dental and college tuition reimbursement. Hudson Logistics Center will create 1,100 in-direct jobs. A combined 2,500 new jobs equaling more than $80 million in annual wages will have an enormous impact on Hudson and on New Hampshire’s economy. The COVID-19 pandemic showed how our families rely on an efficient e-commerce supply chain for essentials, including food.
The projected real estate tax revenue will be $5.4 million annually. 60% of the site will remain open green space with a permanent easement to conserve 120 acres.
No past proposal for this site has or will come close to offering these benefits, especially the berm and buffer system that will mitigate impacts for neighbors.
The economic development success the citizens of Hudson voted for, and the planning board worked hard to secure, has materialized in the proposed Hudson Logistics Center.
TOM FARRELLY
Rye