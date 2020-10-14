Hudson Logistics Center paves a brighter future
To the Editor: I am writing today in support of the Hudson Logistics Center project and respectfully ask our elected officials to grant the necessary permits and allow the project to proceed.
I’ve been following this proposal since its inception earlier this year and the more I have learned about the positive benefits this will have on our entire town now and for years to come, the more I like it. Upon approval the town will receive a one-time $2 million dollar influx of cash just through the permitting process for this project. Additionally, the Logistics Center will be paying property taxes to the tune of $5.1 million each year. This is a lot of new tax revenue flowing into our town and would greatly help the residents in terms of a variety of projects that are upcoming as well as what will be needed in the future.
What this money will mean to our town is immeasurable. Just think of the necessary capital improvements we could make with these additional funds. Such as improved fire safety equipment, improvement to our schools and ability to fix our roads. Perhaps we can finally afford to provide our hardworking town employees the raise they deserve and have waited for so long to receive or even provide residents a modicum of tax relief.
Either way, the influx of this new revenue will help fortify our tax base.
JOSEPH VENSKUS JR.
Hudson