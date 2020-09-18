Hudson needs Amazon
To the Editor: I am writing in support of the Hudson Logistics Center proposal being considered. This is a great opportunity for our town and we should not let this pass the great town of Hudson by.
The new tax revenue Hudson will receive each year to improve the school system for my children as well as the initial $2 million for approving this project are reason enough to support this project, but you also have to take into account the other lasting benefits this project will have on our great community such as all the local jobs created for southern New Hampshire.
The building of this site alone will bring good paying construction jobs to our town and help local businesses who will benefit from the increased local spending that goes along with these projects. I am an electrician by trade and will possibly personally benefit from the local construction project. This will also bring added revenue to local businesses to support the construction efforts, such as gas stations, convenience stores, grocery stores, hardware stores, etc.
Once the project is complete, the jobs created will benefit our town and the families that live here for many years. Not to mention, Amazon would be an excellent employer for many of our Alvirne graduates who may be looking to enter the workforce.
As I have personally seen in my own live experiences, the now current golf course has been trying to sell this land for years.
KENNY MacDONALD
Hudson