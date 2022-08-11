Huff Brown has experience to serve Granite Staters

To the Editor: Gail Huff Brown is running to represent the citizens of the New Hampshire First Congressional District because she is deeply concerned about and focused on the future of America. Directed by impractical, high spending, liberal career politicians with no private sector experience, America is on the wrong course. Gail will work to bring positive change to Congress and represent the values and goals of New Hampshire citizens.

