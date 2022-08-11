Huff Brown has experience to serve Granite Staters
To the Editor: Gail Huff Brown is running to represent the citizens of the New Hampshire First Congressional District because she is deeply concerned about and focused on the future of America. Directed by impractical, high spending, liberal career politicians with no private sector experience, America is on the wrong course. Gail will work to bring positive change to Congress and represent the values and goals of New Hampshire citizens.
Gail worked for 30 years as an accomplished on-air Boston TV reporter. A pragmatic conservative, she is a devoted mother, grandmother, and military spouse with valuable experience working alongside her husband, former senator and ambassador Scott Brown.
Gail has a passionate love for our country. She will:
Support a strong economy by fighting to bring inflation under control.
Work to reduce deficit spending and fight against out of control federal debt by pragmatic reforms.
Stand for realistic law and order practices and support of our police.
Support American energy producers while cost-effective alternatives become more prevalent.
Enact rational border controls and immigration policy changes.
Ensure a strengthened foreign policy to face the threats coming from China, Russia, and Iran.
Ensure that power constitutionally reserved for the states remains with the states.
Gail is not a partisan politician. She is running because she passionately seeks a better future for all Americans. Please join me in voting for Gail Huff Brown on September 13th. She will represent New Hampshire with common sense and intelligence.