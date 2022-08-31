To the Editor: On September 13 we face a critical choice in who we select to run for Congress. As a retired U. S. Army captain and pilot, I understand many New Hampshire voters’ dissatisfaction with the current Democrat Party agenda. I believe we must elect practical, independent-minded people who will effectively represent us, not partisans who blindly follow their party’s leadership.
Republican Gail Huff Brown stands head and shoulders above all parties’ candidates. She is not a professional politician but a mother and grandmother with a 30-year career in broadcast journalism. She’s known for digging deeply into stories to present facts, not opinions on air. She has raised a family and managed the family budget. She is a military spouse, the wife of retired senator and ambassador Scott Brown, with a clear-eyed view of our national security needs. She knows a “woke” military is not likely to be effective.
Gail strongly opposes the chaos on our southern border and relentless overspending and regulation that drives inflation and chokes business development. Gail disapproves of the disastrous easy-on-crime policies and the effort to limit our national oil and gas production before workable alternatives meet our energy needs.
She is the citizen leader we need now, a woman of integrity and maturity, ready to assume a constructive role in Congress. I am a strong supporter — Gail is worthy of your vote on September 13.
