Huff Brown won’t be a partisan sock puppet

To the Editor: On September 13 we face a critical choice in who we select to run for Congress. As a retired U. S. Army captain and pilot, I understand many New Hampshire voters’ dissatisfaction with the current Democrat Party agenda. I believe we must elect practical, independent-minded people who will effectively represent us, not partisans who blindly follow their party’s leadership.

Letter: Apology for those who refused vaccine

To the Editor: Joe Biden and Chris Pappas owe our soldiers, first responders, health care heroes, and many others an apology -- and their job back. Their unconstitutional vaccine mandate led to the termination of thousands of hard-working folks because government bureaucrats tried to force t…

