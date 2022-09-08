To the Editor: Kudos to the Union Leader for endorsing Gail Huff Brown for Congress. They have correctly pointed out she is, by far, the Republican best positioned to defeat Chris Pappas in November. But in order to do that she must prevail in the September 13 primary.
I know many sincere Republicans are supporting Gail’s opponents, and I understand that. But I strongly believe we should all unite behind the necessity of winning in November as job one. In contrast to her top opponents, Gail is mature, pragmatic and has a great ability to connect to and empathize with people all across the district. She has solid conservative values without the kind of baggage that could hold her back. Her life experiences have prepared her very well to represent us as an effective citizen leader in Washington.
I think independent support in November will also be critical. Here again, Gail’s pragmatic policy positions have appeal. She is well positioned to carry enough independent voters to prevail.
The primary is just a few days away. I hope all Republican primary voters will look very closely at Gail in the coming days. We need to nominate a winner and she is that person. Please turn out, together with your friends, coworkers and families to support her with your votes.