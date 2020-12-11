Human rights a better export than sniper rifles
To the Editor: On Dec. 5, 2020, a Palestinian youth was killed by Israeli occupation forces near Ramallah, Palestine. He was a bystander at the weekly protest against the expansion of an illegal settlement near the town where he lived. His name was Ali Abu Aliya and he was shot in the stomach on his 15th birthday and later died at a hospital in Ramallah. At his home, there was a birthday cake and some presents waiting and a planned celebration with family and friends.
The Israeli military for decades has fired tear gas canisters, rubber-coated steel bullets, a foul-smelling “skunk juice,” and live ammunition at peaceful protesters who by international law are permitted to resist their occupiers. The Israeli occupation has lasted for 53 years, replete with gigantic concrete walls, dehumanizing checkpoints for Palestinian drivers and pedestrians. Moreover, annexation of Palestinian land has been ongoing since the Six-Day War of 1967. Today, there are approximately 650,000 thousand Jewish “settlers” or “colonists” living in the West Bank and in East Jerusalem on Palestinian land.
The weapon that was used against Ali was a .22 caliber rifle, called a “sniper” rifle. This gun was likely manufactured in Newport, N.H., at the Sturm, Ruger Arms plant there. Other young Palestinians have also been killed by the “sniper” rifle while others have suffered serious injuries.
As a member of the New Hampshire Palestine Education network, I call on our Congressional delegation to investigate the export of these lethal weapons to Israel. Human rights must trump weapons sales.
WILLIAM THOMAS
Auburn