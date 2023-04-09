Humbling is the concept of human perfection

To the Editor: Idealism means perfection, which is a concept created by human minds that can be helpful in goal setting. But realistically, the universe “by design” is imperfect, so there are constant, often mysterious, changes that are usually messy and challenging for us humans. But if it weren’t for evolution the dinosaurs would still be atop the food chain — and people would be mere snacks — which would be perfectly terrible for humans.

