To the Editor: Idealism means perfection, which is a concept created by human minds that can be helpful in goal setting. But realistically, the universe “by design” is imperfect, so there are constant, often mysterious, changes that are usually messy and challenging for us humans. But if it weren’t for evolution the dinosaurs would still be atop the food chain — and people would be mere snacks — which would be perfectly terrible for humans.
According to science, Mother Earth was formed 4.5 billion years ago from dust from ancient stars that blew apart, which was perfectly terrible for the dying stars. Being the perfect distance from the sun, Earth has evolved into an amazing oasis for life. But to keep us humans humble, if Earth’s whole life was a 24-hour day then the entire 500- to 700-thousand-year history of Homo sapiens would be just the last two minutes of that 24th hour.
Human life is truly amazing and each of us is unique and special. A challenge for each of us is to identify, then develop our skill sets by getting better, then better still, rather than grasping for unachievable perfection. People need to focus on the unfolding mental, emotional and spiritual process of becoming more and more conscious of self and others and the universe.
Because change is constant it is very helpful to develop “triple A” skills by: accepting what actually is, adapting and adjusting accordingly. In the process one will be earning and perfecting one’s humility merit badge.