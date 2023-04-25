Hyperbolic rhetoric ignores the value of women’s lives
To the Editor: Another anti-abortion column — David Harsanyi’s “GOP must stop being cowards on abortion” from April 24 — in which hyperbolic rhetoric ignores the reality of what happens when a pregnancy goes wrong.
Here’s a real case. A 31-year-old married woman who was 17 weeks pregnant arrived at the hospital bleeding, a sign of an impending miscarriage. A fetal heartbeat was detected so under the law no treatment, which medically should have been abortion, was allowed. Over the next 24 hours, the pregnant mother got sicker, but the fetal heartbeat was still detectable, so no treatment could be offered. Over the next 24 hours, the mother developed a uterine infection, a known complication of an incomplete miscarriage. The fetal heartbeat was no longer detectable so an abortion was performed. The uterine infection spread leading to kidney and lung shutdown. Despite intensive care the woman died leaving behind her husband and two children.
The public outcry from this case and others led to the legalization of abortion in Ireland in 2018 by an overwhelming majority of voters 64% to 36% overturning the complete ban on abortion which had been the law.
If they could spend just one day in the obstetrics ward of any hospital would people like Harsanyi change their mind or is their goal just to keep potential voters enraged at the cost of killing innocent women? I submit that the majority of voters are significantly more sophisticated than Harsanyi gives them credit for as shown by the recent Kansas landslide (60% to 40%) that defeated a constitutional amendment that would have stripped residents of abortion rights.
