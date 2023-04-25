Hyperbolic rhetoric ignores the value of women’s lives

To the Editor: Another anti-abortion column — David Harsanyi’s “GOP must stop being cowards on abortion” from April 24 — in which hyperbolic rhetoric ignores the reality of what happens when a pregnancy goes wrong.

Monday, April 24, 2023
Sunday, April 23, 2023

Letter: Grateful the EPA is taking action on PFAS

To the Editor:  PFAS (poly- and per- fluoroalkyl substances) are a family of over 15,000 different synthetic chemicals that have a variety of uses including stain and water repelling properties, but unfortunately of the more than 100 chemicals that have been studied, all are very toxic and n…

Letter: Facts can be inconvenient

To the Editor:  Russell Hodgkins’ op-ed "Normalization of deviance and the Tucker Carlson tapes" published April 4 illustrates an interesting concept: how toleration of habitual and repeated violations of a rule or norm without adverse consequences can render such rules null and void.

Friday, April 21, 2023
Thursday, April 20, 2023