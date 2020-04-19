To the Editor: I find Julie Givens’ opinion that the United States should be “doing more” to enforce strict rules in fighting the spread of COVID-19 to be irritating and hypocritical.
Millions are out of work, facing economic uncertainties both short and long term, facing shortages of basic necessities, and confronting fear and general uncertainty regarding nearly every aspect of their daily lives.
She and her family saw fit to travel on vacation to a remote area in a distant country in the midst of a global pandemic. More than 100 nations were affected and tens of thousands had died before they left.
Ultimately, the time and resources of two U. S. senators’ offices were utilized to secure a government-chartered (taxpayer-funded) repatriation flight. This allocation of time and money could have been better spent combating COVID-19.
Yet she thinks we should be doing more. Did she and her family do their part?
EDWARD BEAL
Salem