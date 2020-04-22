To the Editor: It is time your readers knew the truth about social distancing, masks on the street, closure of businesses, etc. There is no scientific study proving that any of this reduces virus transmission.
When the coronavirus produces any symptoms, it does so within two weeks. So if these measures were effective, two weeks after being implemented, rates of transmission would plateau. In the third week, infection rates would fall, and fall steadily thereafter. This has not happened. And there is only one possible explanation: none of these methods have any value.
Your so-called "experts" are clowns. They are just making things up as they go along - and being well paid for it. Genuine experts would have developed a plan decades ago and simply announced it when the time came. There is no such plan. Just as there is no plan for when the virus comes back in the fall.
Warm weather and humidity are the only things that will stop the virus. That and immunity, which comes only after people have contracted it. For 99% of the population, the worse scenario is a two week cold. Only 1% is at risk and little more than 1% of the 1% will die. New Hampshire can expect deaths equal to roughly 0.01% of the population: about 120 people, or to give a range, between 70 and 170 deaths. And this is regardless of hysterical steps imposed by political idiots and the fools who have faith in them.
MARK RUFO
West Hollis Street, Nashua