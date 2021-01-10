Hysteria is no good, but warming is real
To the Editor: Representative Michael Vose refers to “Recent research” near the end of the second paragraph of his op-ed “Hope vs. hype” in the Tuesday, 15 Jan., issue of the New Hampshire Union Leader. But the source of this research is not mentioned.
What are his qualifications, as one of “...those of us who craft public policy...”? Do they match those of James Hansen and other scientists at the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change?
I agree with him that hysteria about the future is harmful to the truth, but I think that global warming is a valid concern. What about Representative Concentration Pathways (RCPs) between 2.6 and 8.5? Between “almost no effect” and “world on fire”? There are several possibilities that are not good, to say the least. Perhaps we should listen to 97% of scientists.
DICK DEVENS
Center Sandwich