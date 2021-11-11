To the Editor: I wrote Senator Jeanne Shaheen to ask what specific and immediate steps she was prepared to take to insure the civil rights of unjustly detained January 6th Washington protestors. The senator sent me a reply. Her letter contained a number of misleading statements and an outright lie. I was shocked by her obvious prejudice.
Among other things, Senator Shaheen maintained a police officer had died as a result of injuries sustained. I knew such to be false, but I sent a contrary coroner’s report that she would have no excuse. It was clear from her email that the senator had no intention of using her authority to help protect someone with whom she had political differences.
Clearly, Senator Shaheen does not believe in upholding the U.S. Constitution. Nor does she seem to care about the welfare of the people who have so routinely been denied basic rights. I find the senator’s lack of compassion alarming. No one with that much partisan vitriol should ever be allowed to hold even a minor office, never mind senator.
No one’s rights are safe unless everyone’s rights are respected and protected. That concept used to be accepted, as a necessary inculcation of being an American. True leaders exemplify the best qualities of our laws and culture. They do not advantage themselves with injustices. Senator Shaheen has abused her authority, and our trust.
Sen. Shaheen does not deserve to represent New Hampshire.