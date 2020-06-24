Volinsky was there
To the Editor: Just a few weeks ago in Concord I attended the Black Lives Matter March. I was pleased to see my friend Andru Volinsky there, who is running for governor. Although it’s going to take much more than legal victories to address the racial injustice that young organizers across our state are calling out, here’s one story about Andru Volinsky and the ACLU that gives me faith he will be an effective champion for the civil rights and liberties of all people, as our next governor.
In 2002 and 2003 young people of color were being stopped and photographed by the Manchester police. The New Hampshire Civil Liberties Union asked the department to stop this racial profiling. The department refused, claiming the photos were “voluntary.” But armed, uniformed police are inherently coercive — particularly for people of color. Volinsky and the ACLU stopped this unconstitutional practice without exposing the photographed people who would normally be necessary parties to a court case by using the New Hampshire Right to Know Law. When the court granted the ACLU’s petition the police stopped this racist practice. I was the trial judge in the case. These times require a governor who knows the scope of citizens’ rights and responsibilities under the law. Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky will be a responsible and proactive governor who will effectively use his expertise and experience for the benefit of all people facing discrimination. Please join me in voting for him in the September 8th Democratic primary for governor.
ARTHUR BRENNAN
Weare