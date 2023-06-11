Just to annoy us liberals

To the Editor: The Union Leader has only two liberal op-ed columnists. I understand why you run Kathy Sullivan‘s local sourced column: she is wicked funny. It is unclear why you run Garrison Keillor‘s syndicated column, which is only mildly amusing, and as far as I can tell runs in only one other paper (the St. Augustine (Florida) Record). I think you do it just to annoy us liberals, since Keillor has been a pariah since his sexual harassment scandal several years ago.

 