To the Editor: The Union Leader has only two liberal op-ed columnists. I understand why you run Kathy Sullivan‘s local sourced column: she is wicked funny. It is unclear why you run Garrison Keillor‘s syndicated column, which is only mildly amusing, and as far as I can tell runs in only one other paper (the St. Augustine (Florida) Record). I think you do it just to annoy us liberals, since Keillor has been a pariah since his sexual harassment scandal several years ago.
Keillor’s wife is stuck by him. They are now retired and living for some strange reason on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Any Granite State politician can tell you that the Upper West Side is a woke, dangerous and over-taxed dystopia from which everyone is fleeing — except for those like me who have actually lived there. Manhattan is in fact a fine place to live.
Our state’s tax policies are specifically designed to attract wealthy retirees like Keillor. But he obstinately refuses to move here, not even after my fellow legislators eliminated the Interest & Dividends Tax. In his May 24 column, Keillor refers in passing to a “a Zoom meeting about estate planning with a couple lawyers in Minneapolis.” Rich people like Keillor all have lawyers in Minneapolis who can restructure their assets to avoid taxes. Yes, New Hampshire is the most beautiful place on Earth. Yes, we have so-called “constitutional carry” and liquor stores on the interstate. But, no one needs to move here just to avoid taxes.