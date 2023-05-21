I’d like to shop local but it’s easier said than done
To the Editor: “SHOP LOCAL” the advertisement says. It doesn’t explain why:

Supporting local economy
Curated selection
Shorter supply chains, locally sourced
Convenience/proximity
But doing so you forgo big box lower prices, more selection, online tools, inventory extensions, real-time availability, amenities.
But shopping locally is easier. I took my grandson to spend his after-holiday cash at the local bookstore even though Barnes and Noble will have what I want in stock, lower prices, a loyalty program, great coffee, and comfy chairs. We get there and a sign directs us to their other store in town; they were closed for employees to get “extra time off with family.” Since I had to drive to town anyway, I headed for the Barnes & Noble instead with its better, well, everything.
It is a challenge retaining employees willing to work when everyone else shops. In retail, you hire people who want second incomes or have responsibilities during the day. You find career folks and retirees. You make a patchwork of different motivations. Make it worth their while — excellent training, good pay, and fun work. Give them local management with power and encouragement to mesh their needs with the needs of customers.
My area has a beautiful local deli with marvelous kitchen items, high-end treats, and great coffee. Now they have inscrutable operating hours: closed Monday and Wednesday, open weird hours, never on a Sunday. I gave up. Now I just drive over to Starbucks.
The ads say “SHOP LOCAL” and I really would like to but they have just made it too hard.
SUSAN KANE
Francestown
