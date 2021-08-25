If Biden can’t protect our people he should resign
To the Editor: At this writing there are 10 to 15 thousand Americans trapped in Afghanistan and President Joe Biden and his advisors are telling them the U.S. government can’t guarantee their safety and to get themselves to the Kabul airport. So a man that ran for president from his basement now wants our troops to remain at the airport and U.S. citizens are to get there any way they can. The Taliban have set up check points and our citizens are at their mercy.
Who are the Taliban? They are nothing more than a terrorist drug cartel that we have been at war with for 20 years and that the Biden administration is relying on the good faith of to allow our citizens to pass. These are the same people that recently shot a woman dead because she wasn’t wearing a burka.
The incompetence of this administration is disgraceful and the silence from our senators and representatives is disgusting. Who are they representing? We need a president that will go in and get our citizens out and do so with enough force to insure their safety. If this president won’t defend our citizens then he should be constitutionally removed from office.
To the Editor: On Saturday I bought a partial tank of gasoline for $2.87 a gallon. This is over a dollar more than the $1.81 a gallon I paid about a year ago (an almost 60 percent increase). As most economists would explain, the price is largely a case of supply and demand.