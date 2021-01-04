If elected office is too risky then just resign
To the Editor: As a long-term voter, taxpayer and former state representative, I have monitored the new obstacles that House Democratic Rep. Renny Cushing is embracing now that he is out of power in Concord. My kindness thought is to say grow up and resign if you are not up to the health challenge.
Your party blindly talks about coming together and it only works if others follow your blind leadership. If your Democratic members have concerns due to health to attend sessions then maybe you may wish to consider why they ran in the first place as their health and their family should trump politics in Concord. Apparently power is more important.
Rep. Cushing should grow up and work to try and get something done over the next two years versus being an obstacle to moving forward, which seems to be his agenda. I do wish him good health.
BRIAN GALLAGHER
Sanbornton