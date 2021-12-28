To the Editor: Masking for New Hampshire and keeping New Hampshire running are not mutually exclusive.
While we do booster blitzes, increase hospital beds, request National Guard and FEMA’S help, import out-of-state healthcare workers, and boast a recent national record per capita COVID infection rate, we should also, each of us, wear a mask. Last summer we had a break, it is different now.
A mask mandate will not instantly end this pandemic, But it can soften and slow the viral tsunami, providing our health system some breathing room to better tackle COVID’s inevitable variations. A simple tool with immediate impact, masking helps protect those unvaccinated, for whatever reason, while work continues on other measures.
A mask mandate does not mean closing down our state. We can still eat at, go to, buy from and support New Hampshire restaurants, events, stores, economy.
Excuses against mandates are touted, such as shops will be shuttered, malls will be empty and the public will be distressed. These are imagined excuses -- hobbling our success. The public will not be scarred because necessary, periodic mandates were placed to address this ever-evolving, serious, situation.
We, the vaccinated, unvaccinated, masked and unmasked, are ALL tired. We need to do whatever we can do -- not just what me, myself, and I want to do.
Since many do not mask in public, all residents would benefit from a unifying directive: JUST DO IT. Wear a mask in public spaces or visiting during the holidays. We shouldn’t be the Live Free and Die state.